ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the families of the victims of the PIA plane crash and expressed his pro­found grief over the loss of lives.

According to a press statement issued by the Presidency, Dr. Alvi talked to the fam­ily members of the de­ceased Raza Naqvi, Mu­sarrat Yar Khan, Afrah Shahid, Simon Eric, Shahnaz Parveen and Zain ul Arif and con­doled with them over the tragedy.

President Alvi prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved families.