LAHORE - Expressing concerns over publication and marketing of books containing blasphemous contents, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday directed ban on all books and action against responsible people.

Chairing first ever session of Punjab Assembly at a local hotel under strict SOPs, he expressed alarm over availability of three books having derogatory contents relating to the companions and wife of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

As the session started one hour and 20 minutes behind the scheduled time, the issue came under discussion that led to consensus decision of ban on these books and confiscating all copies available in the market.

It was for the first time that the session of Punjab Assembly was convened at a hotel as the original assembly chambers could not accommodate all the MPAs with the SOPs of social distancing due to insufficient sitting capacity. All the MPAs were following the SOPs with wearing face masks while some of them were also wearing hand gloves. Everyone was allowed in the chambers only after checking the temperature.

“How these books are easily available in the market in a country created in the name of Islam is a serious question,” Ch Parvez Elahi said. The House became one voice on demand of ban on three books ‘The First Muslim’, ‘After the Prophet’ and ‘Short History of Islam’ and confiscating all the copies available in the market. The chair directed submitting compliance report within a week.

The House also adopted unanimous resolution, paying tributes to those who lost their lives while fighting the COVID-19 including MPAs of Punjab Assembly. The resolution condoled sad demise of MPAs Shaheen Raza of PTI and Shaukat Manzoor Cheema of PML-N and ex-MPA Atif Mazari who lost their lives while fighting corona virus. The House also condoled loss of precious human lives in PIA plane crash in Karachi before Eid ul Fitr while praying for the departed souls. The services of frontline soldiers in the fight against COVID-19 including healthcare providers and police officials were also lauded in the resolution moved by Law Minister Raja Basharat.

Leader of the opposition Hamza Shehbaz stressed the need for changing lifestyles to cope with challenges posed by the pandemic. He expressed alarm over Pakistan’s situation of COVID-19 as Pakistan surpassing China in number of corona virus cases. “The COVID-19 is not a disease of elite only. The lockdown isn’t imposed on the direction of elite class neither it is lifted by following the directives of elite. We are facing this hard situation today just because of not taking timely measures”, he said.

He criticized federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry for giving the suggestion of holding virtual session of the parliament. He appreciated the chair for exemplary arrangement for the session.

The parliamentary leader of PPP Syed Hassan Murtaza said that the farmers are not satisfied with the wheat support price of 1300 rupees due to high input cost. He said that growers are shifting on some other crops instead of wheat. He accused government officials of raiding residences of already struggling farmers and taking away wheat crop. He demanded taking notice of this injustice. On completion of agenda, the session was adjourned till next Monday at 2pm.