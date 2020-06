Share:

LAHORE - Punjab reports 2,040 new COVID-19 patients: the highest in number in a day since pandemic outbreak Twenty two more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Friday, taking death toll to 629. As many as 2,040 new cases of novel corona virus were reported in the province, the highest number of cases in a single day since pandemic outbreak. So far 33,144 cases have been reported from across Punjab. So far 237 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 132 Rawalpindi, 72 Multan, 54 Faisalabad, 37 Gujranwala, 17 Gujrat, 16 Sialkot, 13 Rahim Yar Khan, 10 Sargodha, eight Bahawalpur, seven Sahiwal, four Toba Tek Singh, three each Jhang, Nankana Sahib and Muzafargarh, two each Hafizabad, Sheikhupura and Narowal and one each from Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Rajanpur. 0ut of 2,040 new cases of novel corona virus, 1,095 were reported from Lahore, 218 Rawalpindi, 120 Faisalabad, 65 Sialkot, 64 Muzafargarh, 60 Gujranwala, 54 Gujrat, 37 Sheikhupura, 31 Sargodha, 29 Attock, 22 each Jhelum and Bahawalnagar, 21 each Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan, 20 Bahawalpur, 18 Toba Tek Singh, 14 Kasur, 12 Layya, 10 Sahiwal, eight each Chakwal and Nankana Sahib, six Mianwali, five each Vehari and Okara, four Mandi Bahauddin, three Hafizabad, two each Chiniot, Bhakkar and Rajanpur and one from Khushab.