Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee gained 36 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Friday to close at Rs163.30 compared to the last closing of Rs163.66. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs162.5 and Rs163.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 2.23 to close at Rs 185.45 against the last day’s trading of Rs 183.23. The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.49 whereas an increase of Rs1.99 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs206.70 as compared to its last closing of Rs 204.71. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham decreased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs43.49 and Rs44.45 respectively.