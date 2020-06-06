Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nowadays, there is huge debate on feminism in Pakistan some people believe in it while as others completely oppose it. Similarly, actress Saba Qamar jumped in this debate and talked about her views on feminism and said, “I don’t believe in feminism I believe in gender equality. But in our society, especially in Pakistan if one is earning then ten people are depending on him. This is the injustice that people depend on that one person who has a job and complain to him all the time,” she added. Well, it looks like she believes in gender equality which is the exact meaning of feminism.