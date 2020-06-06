Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan on Friday expressed his profound grief on the demise of the younger brother of Secretary PTF, Col (R) Gul Rehman, who passed away recently. Salim Saifullah visited PTF Complex Islamabad to offer ‘dua’ for the departed soul. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. Meanwhile, the PTF council members, management committee and tennis fraternity also offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.