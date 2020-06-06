Share:

Turkey is all set to use unmanned aerial and land vehicles in an upcoming project of the defense industry.

The Robotim Project, which is carried out under the coordination of Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB),will meet the technical and tactical needs in technology with the participation of AI and robotics firms, according to sources familiar with the development who asked not to be named.

The unmanned vehicles will be used efficiently by combining different sensor data, common tactics and behavior algorithms.

Especially in recent years, Turkish companies have attracted attention with aerial vehicles -- UAVs and helicopters -- vessels, armored cars, electronic devices, weapons, and weapon parts.