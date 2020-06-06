Share:

ISLAMABAD - Watermelons have always been versatile. People with no ingenuity may consider their best case to be as a cooling summer snack. Now that it’s officially summer, watermelon is making the transition from cookouts to wherever you keep your skincare products. Watermelon in skincare is nothing new, especially to K-beauty fanatics. Cut off into little squares and place them on our eyes as cucumber slices. Watermelons have been used in Asian cultures for centuries because of the fruit’s anti-inflammatory properties that work to help reduce redness, inflammation, and repair the skin.

It is rich in skin-loving vitamins A, C, and E, which also give it its antioxidant power to help neutralize free radical damage and reduce stress on skin.