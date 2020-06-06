Share:

Islamabad - Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) is a prime institution which is playing its role for the promotion of agriculture sector as well as economic uplift of the rural community. This was stated by President ZTBL Mr. Shahbaz Jameel in a meeting with senior officials of ZTBL.

He appreciated the senior executives and staff for their hard work & commitment during prevailing situation of COVID-19. He ensured that ZTBL Management will continue its efforts to support the farmer community to uplift agriculture sector/Agriculture produce.

He also informed that due to the significant importance of ZTBL, upon direction of Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an Advisory Committee comprising of highly experienced Bankers has been constituted who are going to advise the incumbent management regarding structural reforms and strategy.

In order to achieve the desired objectives, efficient, skilled and result oriented professional executives are pivotal and therefore, the incumbent management is hiring executives from the market on merit. For bringing transparency, it is mentioned explicitly in the advertisement that any direct or indirect influence during the course of hiring process will tantamount to blacklisting of the candidate. By adopting good governance practices, ZTBL will ensure to achieve the efficient delivery of agriculture banking services to farmers’ communities.

He also informed that ZTBL is hiring essential manpower from industry to fill the positions of Zonal Chiefs in different zones of the Bank, which are temporary filled as time gap arrangement or lying vacant due to superannuation of employees and withdrawal of promotions on the directions of apex court of Pakistan

He further informed that the management is also seeking guidance from State Bank of Pakistan, being a major share- holder as well as Regulator for making ZTBL, a viable entity as we are an agrarian country & its existence is essential for promotion of economic growth.