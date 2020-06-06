Share:

Previously, dozens of former Facebook employees wrote to the social media platform’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, roasting him for allowing controversial posts by US President Donald Trump regarding the George Floyd riots to remain up.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has vowed the social media platform will adjust its policies with respect to discussions regarding the use of force by police and “voter suppression”.

In a memo to employees, which was also displayed on his personal page, the Facebook CEO pledged his commitment to “making sure we … fight for voter engagement and racial justice”, with “concrete steps” in the pipeline to alter policies.

Emphasising that he was responding to questions regarding what specific steps Facebook could take to improve its products and guidance rules, the Facebook chief underscored that there would be a review of policies allowing the discussion and threat of states using force in instances of “excessive use of police or state force [and] when a country has ongoing civil unrest or violent conflicts”.

“We already have precedents for imposing greater restrictions during emergencies and when countries are in ongoing states of conflict, so there may be additional policies or integrity measures to consider around discussion or threats of state use of force when a country is in this state,” wrote Zuckerberg in his blog post.

Regarding “voter suppression”, Zuckerberg promised to take into account the realities of voting amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and voiced confidence in the “election integrity efforts we've implemented since 2016”.

In conclusion, Mark Zuckerberg underscored a responsibility to “overcome racial injustice” in America and around the world, and encouraged direct feedback on “product, integrity and content policy ideas”.