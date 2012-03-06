







RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has threatened to launch a countrywide protest movement if the government fails to resolve Balochistan issue, stop lawyers’ target killings, recover missing persons and bar NATO supply line to Afghanistan.

“The legal fraternity will also encircle the Parliament House for an indefinite period if the government does not take immediate steps to solve the national issues confronting the country,” said LHCBA Rawalpindi newly elected President Sheikh Ahsan-ud-Din while addressing a press conference held at High Court here on Monday.

He also inaugurated the Press Room in LHCBA Rawalpindi and handed over its keys to Crime and Court Reporters Association Rawalpindi (CCRAR) President Rahat Munir and Secretary Syed Sheryar. On the occasion, LHCBA Rawalpindi Vice President Chaudhry Masood Akhter, General Secretary Raheel Khan and members of CCRAR were also present. While addressing, Sheikh Ahsan said that issue of missing persons was earning bad name for the country across the world.

He said that relatives of missing persons were running from pillar to post to get back their beloved one but no body was paying heed.

He said that besides forming a penal comprising senior lawyers for the recovery of missing persons, the issue would also be taken up with the government, Immensity International and international media so that the plights of relatives of missing persons could be lessened. He said that situation in Balochistan was very tense and a delegation of lawyers would also be sent to the province to take the Baloch brothers into confidence and hail their wounds.

He said that the lawyers condemned the supply to NATO behind the curtains by the government, adding that the government should surface the secret accords it had signed with US so that the nation could be satisfied.

A large numbers of innocent people have been picked up by intelligence agencies while the government was doing nothing to recover them because of which the relatives of missing persons were in trouble, he said demanding Chief Justice of Pakistan to solve the case on priority basis.

Denouncing the murder of 27 lawyers in one year in different incidents of target killing in Karachi, president LHCBA was of view that the ongoing brutality against the lawyers in Karachi and Balochistan should immediately be stopped or else the black coats would themselves jump into arena to protect their companions.

The Lahore High Court should take back the authority from NTA of conducting examinations for district and additional session judges and should implement the old examination system.

He said that the inflation and price hike has irked the common man while the rulers have been living a luxurious life. The government should reduce the prices of petroleum products in order to decrease the prices of daily use items, he said.

LHCBA Rawalpindi President Sheikh Ahsan-ud-Din urged the government to make some concrete efforts to resolve all the aforementioned issues or else the black coats would encircle the Parliament House for indefinite period besides launching a countrywide protest movement.