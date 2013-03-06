SHEIKHUPURA - Four unidentified armed dacoits looted cash amounting of Rs2.5 million from a bank cashier and two others security guards near Melad Chowk in Farooqabad on Tuesday.

According to details, the Bank of Punjab cashier Umer Jamil after drawing the amount from a local National Bank was on the way to his bank branch located few yards away. Meanwhile four unidentified outlaws riding two motorcycles intercepted the bank team and snatched the cash bag from them. The incident took place in busiest area of city Melad Chowk in presence of dozens of passers-by and shopkeepers in broad daylight but nobody dared to chase the criminals. The City Farooqabad Police are looking into the matter.