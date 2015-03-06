Everyone was criticizing Indian Prime Minister for wearing a very expensive suit during his meeting with the American President. Nobody knew what he was up to. Now there is news that he is auctioning the same suit for an amount of more than 4 crore Indian rupees, which will be used for cleaning the river Ganges. What an idea from a person who in his early days was just a tea seller! Our leaders do not like to follow Hindu leaders even for good causes.

MIR TABASSUM MAIRAJ,

Islamabad, February 21.