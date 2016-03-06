JHELUM: More than 32 girl students of Government Girls High School Civil Lines fell unconscious from dengue spray on Saturday. The affected students were shifted to the DHQ hospital where condition of all girls is stated to be stable. The school administration has clarified that fumigation was carried out on Friday evening and when students entered their classrooms after morning assembly on Saturday, they fell unconscious. It is to be recalled that dozens of schoolgirls had fallen unconscious due to dengue spray in September last year in the same district.–INP