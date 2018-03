PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak has announced a prize of Rs 20 million for Peshawar Zalmi , the team that won Pakistan Super League (PSL) Second Edition.

According to reports, CM KP has invited Peshawar Zalmi , to visit his province. He also assured that complete security will be provided to winning team and they will be warmly welcome.