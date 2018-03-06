CHAKWAL: At least four persons were killed and 28 others injured in two different traffic incidents on Monday morning.

In the first accident, four passengers were killed and 13 others injured after an Islamabad-bound coach collided with a dumper coming from opposite direction on Chakwal-Mianwali Road near village Bidhar Wanhar.

Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the bodies and the injured to the City Hospital Talagang. The accident occurred due to rash driving of the bus driver, Rescue 1122 sources said.

In the second incident, a speeding coach hit a trailer from the rear side near Balkasar Interchange on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, resulting in multiple injuries to 17 passengers. The coach driver got trapped inside the coach and Rescue 1122 personnel cut through the badly mingled bus and recovered the injured driver and shifted him to the district headquarters hospital in Chakwal.