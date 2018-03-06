QUETTA - An Accountability Court on Monday awarded five-year jail term to Syed Mohsin Ali, main accused involved in fake housing scheme case, besides imposing Rs9.2 million as fine on him.

The co-accused Rohi Mohammad Achakzai was sentenced for three years in prison and fined Rs 0.9 million.

Convict Mohsin Ali had established a fake housing scheme, Gulshan Hasan Housing Scheme, in Brewery Road area of the city.

The convict, after receiving handsome amount from the people, did not hand over the piece of land to them.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB Balochistan chapter) had initiated probe into the fake housing scheme and filed reference in the accountability court after thorough investigation.

The accountability court judge Majid Naseer, in light of the investigations conducted by the NAB, awarded five years imprisonment to Syed Mohsin Ali and also imposed Rs9.2 million fine on him. The court also awarded three-year jail term to Rohi Achakzai and fined Rs0.9 million.