ISLAMABAD - Top seed Muhammad Abid got off the winning start in the First Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship 2018 as he hammered Farhan in straight sets in the first round match played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Mondaty.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan along with executive committee members witnessed the matches and expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements and conduct of the event. The President PTF while talking to the organisers said that conduct of such events under the auspices of the armed forces is a good omen for sports activities in Pakistan, especially tennis.

Matches in three categories were played, men’s singles, boys U-18 singles and boys U-14 singles.