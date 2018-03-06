Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University will accept admissions for semester Spring 2018 till March 30 without late fee, an official said on Monday.

The last date for new admissions was extended to accommodate all aspiring students, said Director Admissions Syed Ziaul Hussnain Naqvi. He said that the last date was extended for all programmes from Matric to PhD level. The decision was taken by Vice-Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui on demand of prospective applicants and to facilitate the continuing students, he added.

There was an overwhelming rush of aspiring students on Monday at the university’s main campus and the 44 regional offices across the country seeking admissions, as earlier March 5 was announced as the last date for the purpose.

Director admissions said that special measures had been taken for facilitating the students in the admission process. Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the AIOU regional campuses and coordinating offices, he said. Moreover, prospectus and admission forms of all the programmes could also be downloaded from the university’s official website, he added.

Admission forms along with the fee should be submitted at designated banks’ branches. Applications of the merit-based programmes are required to be sent directly to concerned departments without admission fee, the official concluded.