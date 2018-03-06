MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that AJK was not going to become a province of Pakistan rather the AJK government wants to strengthen bilateral relations through abolition of the AJK Council.

He said "Incumbent Government is engaged for the amendments in the AJK interim constitution - Act 1974 so that Legislative Assembly consisting of the elected representatives could become more powerful to serve the population of the state."

He said the AJK Legislative Assembly in the only house of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Parliament meant for legislation in the state. "The incumbent house of AJK Council enjoys the status of the executive body headed by Prime Minister of Pakistan as its Chairman," he added. The AJK prime minister expressed these views while talking to media representatives.

Speaking about the fate of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, Prime Minister Haider said that some people do not understand or they are unaware of the Council's authority.

He said that some people who consider themselves as the successors of the State, I want to tell that services of other people are not less than anyone.

"Our role regarding Kashmir freedom movement, development of infrastructure, rights of people and vision of annexation with Pakistan remained remarkable" PM AJK added.

He made it clear that AJK government wanted to strengthen its relations with Pakistan and matters between the central government. "AJK government should be discussed through direct working relationship instead of the corridor of the AJK Council. It is going to be abolished through the much-awaited constitutional amendments in interim act - 1974 of AJK to ensure full empowerment of the elected government of AJK through transfer of all powers of the Kashmir Council to the government.