HYDERABAD - Artists and poets serve as ambassadors of peace who transcend the differences of caste, colour, creed and geographical barriers to spread message of love on earth, said Vice Chancellor, University of Sindh Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

He was addressing a lecture programme featuring US bard, narrative story-teller and word artist Timothy. The lecture programme was organized by the Institute of English Language and Literature at Shaikh Ayaz auditorium of Arts Faculty building on Monday. The Vice chancellor said the poets in Sindh have always preached in their poetry invariable respect for entire mankind all over the globe.

Sindh has the singular pride of being home to folklore and folk wisdom, he said.

Addressing the audience, speaker Timothy said that poetry was a universal language to effectively and forcefully disseminate the energy of love.

He said that poetry and music were made up of sentiments, feelings, passions and emotions that remained a common human heritage, hence no longer confined to any particular people, place, race and ethnic identity.

Commenting on Shah Latif’s verse, Timothy remarked that Latif’s poetry was highly lyrical in its content and character, and that the given peculiarity lent his poetry power to soothe and move.

On the occasion, Timothy also formally interacted with students in the audience in form of questions and answers.

Eminent singer, composer and founder of “The Sketches” music band Saif Samejo also participated in the programme as a special guest.