KARACHI - Social Activists Sheema Kermani has announced to take out rally on March 8 from Frere Hall to Quaid-e-Azam Museum to mark the International Women’s Day.

She was addressing a press conference along with Qurat Mirza, Moneeza Ahmed, Husna Baloch, Bushra Arain and Ester Jane at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday.

She said that the “Aurat March” was introduced in 2018 when women from diverse affiliations, backgrounds, and professions issued a call for collective action.

“We aim to unite women for the cause of gender justice and social change and will commemorate International Women’s Day with a rally,” she added.

She said Aurat March is not being funded by political party, NGOs or any group as it is neither political nor NGO but it aims to serve and unite the women in society, so in this regard, we will also hold a programme at Frere Hall.

She said that the Aurat March’s manifesto is to demand ending violence against women, workers’ rights, reproductive justice and environmental justice.

She said every person and community had the rights to clean water, clean air, access to and enjoyment of public lands. “Our climate and natural resources must be protected for ourselves and future generations,” she added.