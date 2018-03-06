ISLAMABAD - The ministry of commerce on Monday issued notification to impose ban on the import of Ajinomoto, also known as ‘Chinese salt’, on the direction of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“The ministry of commerce has imposed ban on the import of Ajinomoto salt, as directed by the Supreme Court,” said an official of the ministry. He further said that Pakistan imports Ajinomoto salt worth around $25,000 every year.

CJP had recently banned the sale of Chinese salt Ajinomoto, observing that it is hazardous for health. He said that the prime minister should take up the issue in the cabinet. The prime minister directed the ministry of commerce to impose ban on the import of Ajinomoto.

Earlier, the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the sale, import and export of Ajinomoto salt in January. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had followed suit and banned the condiment for its “hazardous effects on human health” in February.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had termed Chinese salt as hazardous for health as it contains Monosodium glutamate (MSG), which is responsible for causing fatigue, headache, numbness, flushing and nausea.