Islamabad - National University of Modern Languages on Monday organised a blood donation camp for patients of thalassemia and other diseases, a statement said.

The statement added that a large number of students, faculty and staff members gathered at the blood donation camp to donate blood for thalassemia patients.

Director Administration Brig (R) Zia-ul-Hassan Sahi along with Dr Amina and Director Student Affairs Nazir Ahmed visited the camp. Praising the students, they said that the practice of voluntarily blood donating was quite low in Pakistan.

The director admin said that such drives would encourage students to go for voluntary donations.

He said that NUML had always welcomed community service and social work to help the needy.

The camp was arranged by Pakistan Red Crescent Society and drew a huge response from students and faculty members. On the occasion, Assistant Director PRCS Dr Wasifa Mutassim said that blood donations collected from NUML would be used for patients of thalassemia, anaemia, haemophilia and cancer as well as accidents and other emergencies.

She said that the PRCS was striving to facilitate the deprived and needy patients. She thanked NUML administration for helping in setting up a blood donation camp in the varsity and lauded the efforts of students and faculty members.