Rawalpindi - Police on Monday recovered a bullet-riddled body from Christian Colony in Samarzar area, sources said. The sources said that the deceased, identified as Sajid Khan, belonging to Swabi district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, was shot into head. The police registered a case against unidentified killers on complaint of Majid Ali, brother of the deceased. Sub-Inspector Ahmed Nawaz, who is investigating the case, said when contacted that mother of the deceased in her statement told the police that Sajid left home last night after receiving a call and did not return. Ahmed Nawaz said that the police had not found cell phone of the deceased from crime scene. However, he said that call data record of the deceased would be obtained to trace the caller who called Sajid out of home.