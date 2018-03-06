OUR STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI

Police Monday apprehended at least 41 clerks while they were attempting to head towards the Red-Zone. Police also used water cannons and baton charge after they scuffle with the law enforcers who barred them from marching towards the Sindh chief minister house.

A number of clerks belonging to the entire province gathered outside the Karachi Press Club on Monday. Initially, the protesters who were around 300 staged a sit-in outside the Press Club and chanted slogans against the government demanding the increase in their salaries and allowance.

All Sindh Clerks Association president Murad Ali Chachar said that we had come here for our rights. Chachar was also among those detained by the police from the spot. We just wanted to go to the CM House to aware the higher authorities with our reservations and demands but before we could move forward, we were treated like the enemies, says Ali Chachar.

Following the situation, extra contingent of the law enforcers reached and cordoned off the surroundings of the press club in a bid to stop them from marching towards the CM House. Police said that the clerks association was staging protest peacefully but suddenly, some of them had gone violent and started marching towards the CM House. “Later all the others also joined them and started marching towards the CM House by erecting the barricades, compelling the police to use the force against them to stop them,” said Artillery Maidan police station SHO Salman Waheed. “More contingent of the police was called from different police stations of the District South following the violent situation.”

The police later used water cannons, charged the violent protesters with batons and used teargas shells as well to disperse the protesters. The law enforcers also apprehended at least 41 protesting clerks including their leaders. The detainees were later shifted to different police stations of District South.

SHO Waheed said that everything was good while they were staging peaceful protest as the civil administration had also met with them and assured them of their fully cooperation but suddenly, they went violent and started scuffle with the police. The officer said that a case has also been registered against the protesting clerks while further investigation was underway, adding that it has yet to be decided whether these detained clerks would be booked in the FIR or release as discussion with the higher government leadership is underway.