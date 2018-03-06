Huawei's 5G product solutions launched

LAHORE (PR): Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei 5G Product Line, has unveiled a full range of end-to-end (E2E) 3GPP-compliant 5G product solutions. This release covers the core network, the bearer network, base station, and terminals. Huawei's 5G product solutions are entirely based on 3GPP standards, with full range, full scenario, and all-cloud being the defining characteristics. The featured products are also the only available options within the industry to provide 5G E2E capabilities. 2018 will be remembered as the first year that marks the beginning of the 5G era. Using a full range of leading and mature 5G E2E full-scenario product solutions,

Huawei has realized the continuous deployment of 5G sites in more than 10 countries, such as China, Korea, Canada, Germany, UK, and Italy. In typical densely-populated urban areas, these product solutions have provided ubiquitous Gbps-level access rate, hundreds of Mbps of indoor access experience, and over 20 Gbps cell capacity. The countdown has begun for large-scale 5G commercial launch worldwide. Huawei is making the most comprehensive preparations.

Al Baraka Bank CEO

appointed

KARACHI (PR): Chairman and Board of Directors of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Ltd. (ABPL) have appointed Ahmed Shuja Kidwai as ‘chief executive officer’ of the Bank, with effect from March 01, 2018.

Kidwai is a seasoned banker with over 40 years of diversified experience in local as well as international markets. His association with Al Baraka goes back to 1996 where he served in different capacities before becoming the chief operating officer, in 2011. Due to his commitment and leadership skills, Al Baraka Pakistan made strong presence in Islamic banking industry.

Board of Directors wished him success in his new assignment and is confident that Kidwai will take the bank to the newer heights under his headship. He has replaced Shafqaat Ahmed who was associated with Al Baraka Bank for over 25 years.

Adnan Ahmed Yousif, president and chief executive of Al Baraka Banking Group and chairman of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited, said, “While thanking Shafqaat Ahmed and wishing him well in his future life, I am delighted to welcome Ahmed Shuja Kidwai as the new CEO of the bank.”

Edenrobe launches spring collection

KARACHI (PR): One of Pakistan’s exquisite clothing and lifestyle brands, Edenrobe Woman, known for creating magic by bringing delicate patterns, exquisite prints and colors to life, has launched Spring 2018 collection “Summer Echoes” for the fashion and color fantasy lovers.

The new collection has around 80 different designs in a wide range of bright hues and eye catching colors. Its striking prints and pleasing patterns inspired from the spectacular cities of Thailand are all set to win women’s heart.

The spring 2018 collection has designs which are suitable for woman of every age and let them flaunt their wardrobe from very best of the season. Edenrobe Woman with their newest collection has introduced the most vivid collection pairing with extreme appealing color comprising of garments ranging from premium to singles and embroidered to printed designs keeping your choice of a fabric and design in mind.

Orientation session at university

ISLAMABAD (PR): An orientation session for welcoming new students of the spring 2018 semester was held at the Federal Urdu University Islamabad’s auditorium on Monday.

The new students attended the session in which Dr Aurangzeb, in charge campus, addressed to HODs of all departments and the new comers. In his address, he welcomed students and wished them best of luck for their bright future. Moreover, he gave a bird eye view on the university departments and courses being offered at the campus.

Furthermore, he ensured all HODs of his cooperation in providing students best education facilities so that they could make their future bright and successful.

Haier washing machine series 756

LAHORE (PR): Wash day used to be a real chore, monotonous and time taking; something that was done because it had to be done. Not any more.

Haier’s series 756 is simply the most beautiful washing machine in the market today. It is not only beautiful to look at, it hides some awesome technology behind its pretty facie, technology that has taken the drudgery out of the wash day, and replaced it with sheer convenience, ease of operation and a lot of fun.

Firstly it has an impressive A+++ energy efficiency rating that translates in to a substantial 40% saving in operating costs. Secondly it comes with a comprehensive 10 year warranty that should give the owners of the 756 series a lot of confidence and peace of mind.

Nikon online store goes live

LAHORE (PR): Nikon Pakistan powered by Camtronx, the exclusive distributor of Nikon, has set another milestone with the launch of its first online shopping store “www.nikon.com.pk”, in Pakistan. The store has gone live with a boom.

The launch of the store has offered some super amazement for the Nikon customers, as first 25 customers of Nikon FX series cameras i.e. D500, D610, D750, D810, and D850 will get a Manfrotto Monopod and a 16GB Memory Card of total worth Rs14,500 absolutely free. Whereas, the first 50 customers of DX series cameras i.e. D3400, D5300, D5600, D7100, D7200, and D7500 will get a Manfrotto Aluminium Tripod and a 16GB Memory Card of total worth Rs7,000 free.

Nikon online store along with the easy access to the purchase of Nikon products will be offering prompt delivery at doorsteps throughout the country and efficient after sales services. Whether it’s about Nikon products, camera maintenance, suggestions or complaints Nikon online store is a one-stop shop for all.

IMC wins UNGC Award

KARACHI (PR): United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) has granted the first prize of Business Sustainability Award 2017 to Indus Motor Company (IMC) in the category of Multinational Companies.

The award has been given in recognition of the best practices adopted by the company by embracing sustainable development goals (SDGs) and integrating the 10 principles of UNGC. This is not the first time that Indus Motor Company has received an award from United Nations Global Compact. During the past two years, IMC got an award in the Business Excellence category.

Overall, the company has been winning this award for the past three years.

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of Indus Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to receive this award which will motivate us to demonstrate enhanced leadership by advancing responsible corporate citizenship and remain committed to achieving our goals.”

Panel discussion

KARACHI (PR): A panel discussion titled "Improving Women’s Health in South Asia: Working towards achieving SDG 3 and FP2020 Goals" was held in a local hotel in Karachi during the 17th Bienniel Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP) conference.

This session was supported by Sukh Initiative, a multi-donor funded, family planning project serving one million underserved population in peri-urban areas of Karachi.

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Farid Midhet, a leading family planning expert. The panelists included prominent experts of family planning including Dr Haris Ahmed, head of Sukh Initaitive, Dr Talib Lashari, technical advisor CIP, Dr Razia Korejo, renowned obstetrician & gynecologist, Dr Azra Ahsan, a leading obstetrician & gynecologist, and Dr Laila Shah, program director, Sukh Initiative at Jhpiego.