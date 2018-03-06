ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday issued lists of preliminary delimitation of constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies in the light of the 6th Population Census.

The lists will be placed at all district election offices and the stakeholders could file their objections, if any, to the ECP secretary by April 3.

According to the notification, the Islamabad Capital Territory will have three constituencies, Punjab 141, Sindh 61, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 39, Balochistan 16 and Federally Administered Tribal Areas will have 12 constituencies in the National Assembly. After legislation on the delimitation of constituencies for the general elections 2018, the ECP notified the allocation of fresh seats.

In the light of the ECP notification, the number of direct seats of Punjab has been reduced from 150 to 143. The number of general seats in KP has increased to four and the province will have 39 seats. In Balochistan, the number of general seats has increased by three and the province will have 17 seats. The number of general seats in the Islamabad Capital Territory has increased from two to three.

Overall, of 342-member National Assembly (including reserved seats), the total seats of Punjab in the National Assembly will decrease by nine (seven general and two women seats).

Five seats have increased in KP (four general and one woman) and three seats in Balochistan (two general, one woman) while one general seat of the federal capital has increased. The number of seats for Sindh and Fata will remain the same.

The ECP, in pursuance of Section 19(1) and (4) of the Election Act, 2017, has determined the share according to the results of the population census officially published on January 3.

As per the 2017 population census formula, the share of Islamabad in the National Assembly has increased to three seats against the total population of 20.015 million.

Similarly, one seat of the National Assembly has been allocated for each area/agency of Fata under a formula of 416,380 people, with a total population of 4.996 million of 13 agencies, the statement said.

In Punjab, with a total population of 110.017 in 36 districts, under the formula, each seat of the National Assembly has been allocated for the population of 780,266 while one each seat of the provincial assembly has been fixed for a population of 370,429.

In Sindh, it said, with the total population of 47.893 million in 29 districts, each seat of the National Assembly has been allocated for the population of 785,135 in each district while each seat of the provincial assembly has been allocated for a population of 368,410.

In KP, with a total population of 30.523 million in 27 districts, each seat of the National Assembly has been allocated for a population of 782,651 in each district while one each seat of the provincial assembly has been allocated for a population of 308,317 in a district, it added.

In Balochistan, with a total population of 12,344,739 in 34 districts, one seat of the National Assembly has been allocated for a population of 771,546 for each district while each seat of the provincial assembly has been allocated for a population of 242,054.

As many as 163,541 blocks had been marked countrywide to conduct the 6th census whereas one percent to five percent audit of the census blocks by a third-party had been approved by the Council of Common Interests.