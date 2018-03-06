LAHORE - An Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) senior officer has sought help from the deputy dommissioner against encroachments in connivance with board’s corrupt officers.

It is worth mentioning here that ETPB Deputy Secretary Land and Administrator Ghulam Sarwar was facing an FIR registered with Shahkot police on rape charges. The officer is of the view that registration of FIR against him was a pressure tactic by the encroachers. He wrote second letter to DCO in a week and requested to depute an upright officer in Nankana district to control encroachments. The letter further speaks, “I visit Nankana Sahib once a week for hearing of appeals in addition to supervise administrative matters. Needless to mention here that deputy administrator of ETPB Nankana is basically custodian of ETPB lands and properties. On the issue of illegal possession and encroachments in Nankana on ETPB land worth billion of rupees in last six months during the tenure of Umer Javed Awan, Assistant Administrator and his five subordinate officials of his office at large scale illegal possession for personal and ulterior motives taking no interest to discharge official duties”. Excavation of 12 acres land at Mat Kallan Nakana Sahib upto 10 feet deep, worth Rs15 million and the unlawful appointment of the said officer and some of the officials involved may kindly be pursued, the letter added. He said that above said officers were suspended and transferred by ETPB administration but they succeeded to get these orders suspended by the Lahore High Court Lahore and are now playing havoc with ETPB lands without any fear of transfer or disciplinary action for the time being. However in wake of increasing complaints regarding accelerated pace of illegal encroachments in connivance with the deputy administrator and his subordinates. ETPB authorities vide order bearing No-1509 dated 2-3-2018 have decided to reactivate the ante encroachment Cell at Nankana under the supervision of Abdur Rehman Shaheen as incharge Assistant Adminsitrator, an officer of god repute against encroachments in Nankana.

AMRAIZ KHAN