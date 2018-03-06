RAHIM YAR KHAN-JUI-F Ameer Fazlur Rehman urged the institution concerned to eliminate horse trading from the election process once for all.

He was speaking to a gathering of his party workers. He said that a conspiracy was being hatched to declare the students and teachers of religious seminaries as terrorists. He said that it was being endeavoured to eliminate the role of seminaries. He further said that people did not accept the decisions of the Supreme Court against PML-N leadership.

He said Imran Khan would continue getting married all his life while Nawaz Sharif got his his narrative endorsed from the public. He reached in the night for the condolence of the death of JUI-F Punjab Ameer Maulana Rasheed Ahmed Ludhyanvi.