LAHORE - The annual sports of intermediate students of the Government College University Lahore were concluded here on Monday with a prize distribution ceremony at the University’s Oval Ground.

Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah presided over the ceremony which also attended by Chairman Sports Board Prof Dr Ikram-ul-Haq, Registrar Mr Saboor Ahmed Khan, Director Intermediate Studies Mr Syed Tariq Rizwan and Director Sports Khadim Ali Khan. The Computer Science & Commerce Group won the General trophy of the event on the basis of overall scored points, while Pre-Medical Group stood second.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Hassan said sports and co-curricular were as important as academics for the overall grooming and personality development of students, so they should be widely promoted in educational institutions right from the schools to curb the inclination of youth towards negative and unhealthy activities. He said that a special sports gala for intermediate students was a new tradition of GCU and it must continue.

He also advised the students to never compromise on the standards of sportsmanship. “Sportsmanship is more important than winning an event,” he said. Tariq Rizwan said that different games including football, basketball, volleyball, table tennis and tug of war were included the intermediate games this year.

“This sports competition proved very fruitful and source of excitement for the students and they enjoyed it a lot,” he concluded. Director Sports Khadim Ali Khan said that the main annual sports of GC University Lahore would commence for March 07, 2018 which would be marked by a grand march past, athletics meet and gymkhana events.