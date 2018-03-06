PMAS-AAUR inks MoU with China’s Sichuan varsity

RAWALPINDI - A delegation from China’s Sichuan Agriculture University on Monday visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University and signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration in research and academics, especially in agriculture discipline.

The PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Dr Sarwat N Mirza and Vice President SAU Prof Yang Wenyu signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.

Under the MoU, both universities agreed to cooperate in various fields and initiate collaborative activities in academic areas such as exchange of faculty, students as well as academic information and materials.

On the occasion, Dr Sarwat gave a detailed presentation on ongoing activities and new initiatives of the Arid University. He also highlighted possible areas of collaboration and future perspectives in research and educational programmes. Prof Yang Wenyu said that both the institutions would continue working jointly for betterment of the students and teachers– Staff reporter

Trader shot dead in Gujjar Khan

RAWALPINDI: : A trader was shot dead by two unidentified robbers after looting him in the limits of Gujar Khan Police Station, sources said on Monday.

The deceased, Jamil Qureshi, was associated with mobile phones and cards business, they said.

The traders staged a protest demonstration against the police after the incident for failing to control street crime in Gujar Khan. The police registered a murder case against unidentified killers and began investigation.

According to the sources, Jamil Qureshi closed his shop at 8:30 pm and started heading towards his home. They said that the robbers intercepted him and asked him to give up cash. Upon resistance, they said, the robbers opened firing and killed the trader. After killing him, the robbers picked up a bag containing a cash of Rs0.6 million and fled away. The police reached at the crime scene on information provided by the locals. The killing of the trader sparked unrest in the area as traders agitated against police and blocked GT Road for traffic. They chanted slogans against police and demanded CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi to take action against SHO Gujar Khan for his failure in controlling street crime. Later, a delegation of traders visited Gujar Khan Police Station and called on SHO Ishtiaq Cheema. The SHO assured them that the culprits would be held soon, after which the traders dispersed peacefully.– Staff reporter

700 trees to be planted at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan planted a sapling at D-Chowk outside the Parliament Lodges on Monday to mark the launch of the drive for planting 700 trees at the venue under the directions of Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change.

On the occasion, the minister said that the plantation campaign Under Green Pakistan programme had been started in February, after which, he said, the ministry had organised various activities for the purpose, said a statement.

He added that the most successful ongoing activity was “Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar” in which, he said, the volunteer students were going from door to door and distributing plants. In this regard, they have covered 5,000 homes in Islamabad already, he said.

Their target is to reach 10,000 homes in the capital, the minister said, adding that in Pakistan, democracy and plantation both survived with great difficulty.–APP

The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Romina Khursheed Alam, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Khizer Hayat, officers of Green Pakistan programme and Ministry of Climate Change as well as media persons.