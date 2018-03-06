KARACHI - Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), the second major public sector medical university in Karachi, established in 2012, is equally focused on strengthening research culture along with expansion in its teaching and training facilities.

JSMU Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Rafi briefing journalists about the progress made by the university, here on Monday, said it was no mean feat that JSMU has emerged as the largest medical university in the province with more than 4000 medical and dental students enrolled with it.

“It was only in 2012 when Sindh Medical College was granted university status leading to establishment of JSMU,” he said mentioning that four new institutes were established in a span of five years and more are in process to be set up in accordance to local needs.

“All these institutions are catering to the health related education and training needs for the city as well as other parts of the province,” said Prof. Tariq Rafi, accompanied by his senior faculty members.

In reply to a question he said the components of JMSU include Sindh Medical College, APPNA Institute of Public Health (AIPH), Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS), Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences and Institute of Health, Business and Social Sciences (IOHBMSS).

Prof Rafi said the university was equally focused on community oriented services and its dental outpatients’ department as well as diagnostic laboratories were providing low cost yet high quality care to the public without any distinction.

To another question, he said imparting updated education cum training alongwith quality research are the top most priorities of the university.

“Our faculty members got published 215 research articles in the year 2016-2017,” he said mentioning that 73 of these appeared in prestigious Impact Factor journals.

Concerted efforts are being made to nurture a health research environment and bolster indigenous as well as relevant research in the healthcare sector, said JSMU’s Vice Chancellor.

Prior to the briefing the journalists also took a round of different facilities being managed by the university and had a direct interaction with the patients.