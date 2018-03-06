CHINIOT-A teenage girl was raped by a landlord here in Village Bagh Ahmadwala on Monday. The police claimed to have arrested the suspect. According to police sources, the 13-year-old (identity withheld), daughter of Falak Sher, a resident of Village Bagh Ahmadwala was cutting green fodder for cattle at crop fields. In the meanwhile, a landlord identified as Amanullah came there and dragged her to crops where he raped the girl. Hearing to alarms raised by the girl, her uncle Ansar Abbas, along with other villagers reached and found the suspect in objectionable condition. The accused, however, fled the scene while the victim was brought to THQ Hospital Bhowana where the medical examination confirmed the offence. The Bhowana Police have registered a case and arrested the accused who has confessed to the crime.