OKARA:- A man shot himself dead in fear of Panchayat on Monday. The deceased identified as Amir Mushtaq, resident of Old Market, Pattoki had abducted Erum Bibi, mother four children, from Chunian. He took the woman to 50/2L village near Okara. Erum's family traced her whereabouts and gathered a Panchayat to take their woman back. As Amir heard arrival of a Panchayat at the village, he shot himself dead in fear. Okara Saddr police handed over his body to the family after medico-legal formalities.

He was laid to rest in a local cemetery.