BAHAWALNAGAR-The families of the martyred policemen were distributed documents of residential plots in a ceremony held at Abdul Razzaq Shaheed Police Lines on Sunday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Range Riffat Mukhtar Raja distributed the documents to the families. District and Sessions Judge Raja Pervez Akhtar, Bahawalnagar DPO Attaur Rehman also attended the ceremony.

Speakers on the occasion paid glowing tribute to the police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. They termed police martyrs crown of the police department, saying that their sacrifices helped police overcome crime. They reiterated the resolve to go all-out for the protection of lives and belongings of citizens.