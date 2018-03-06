AHMEDPUR EAST-Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi hoped that the local journalists, as they did in the past, would continue supporting the restoration of Bahawalpur province movement.

In future they would play their positive role for the purpose as the real sons of the soil, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Press Club Mubarakpur which was chaired by President Rural Media Network Pakistan (RMNP) Ehsan Ahmed Sehar.

He urged the journalists to highlight education, health and water issues in the media which are long standing problems and not yet resolved. He hoped that Press Club Mubarakpur would not only facilitate the local journalists but also educate the public about the freedom of expression in Mubarakpur Town and its adjoining rural areas.

He informed the audience that he had started his mass contact campaign by attending journalists community conference in Chanigoth. He said that he would keep close liaison with all the press clubs of the region to seek guidance from them in resolving the problems of these areas. He congratulated media persons for setting up Press Club in the backward town and pledged his full support in the future.

Earlier, Press Club President Mazhar Rasheed prersented welcome address while PPP senior leader Malik Mumtaz Hussein, Patron Anjuman Tajran Barat Hussein Naqvi, Faraz Hussein and others delivered speeches.