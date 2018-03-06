KARACHI - Enraged crowed Monday managed to capture three street criminals including two cops here in the limits of Mangopir police station.

Police said that three armed men ridding on a motorbike were busying looting the bystanders Shake Para area of Mangopir where residents of the areas managed to catch the bandits. Locals beaten the bandits while police rushed to the spot and rescued the gunmen. The bandits were arrested and shifted to the police station where two out of three were identified as police personnel including Aqeel Shah, appointed in Sindh police last year and currently deployed in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station while police constable Asif have recently appointed in police department on martyr quota and one of their comrade identified as Abdul Aziz.

Police registered the case against the accused persons while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession. On the other side man shot dead here in the remits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police stations. Police said that unknown gunmen ridding on a motorbike targeted Saeed Ikhlaq and managed to flee. Gunmen managed to flee while police shifted the victim to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injures. Police said that deceased was the resident of Sujani Town visited Gulshan-e-Iqbal to meet someone. Police handed over the body to family after autopsy while registered the case against unknown assailants. Rangers claimed to have arrested three accused persons including bandits and drug paddlers. Rangers spokesperson said that the rangers conducted raid in Saeedabad and Bahadurabad localities while arrested accused persons including Kamran, and Asif Noor while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

On the other side, New Town police claimed to have arrested an accused Siraj Munir while recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that the accused persons was associated with the gang of street criminals.

similarly, SITE – A police arrested an accused namely Khalid while PIB police arrested two accused persons including Yasin and Irfan and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were associated with gang of armed bandits. On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 103 outlaws in some 65 raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

The accused persons arrested were including murders, robbers, street criminals, absconders and drug paddlers. Police claimed to have recovered 15 weapons of different kinds while huge quantity of narcotics from the possession of accused persons arrested.