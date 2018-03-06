MIRPURKHAS - A local court sentenced a murder accused to life in prison and fined him Rs50,000 on Monday. According to the prosecution, suspect Khushi Muhammad had killed Guddi, wife of his brother, over some domestic issue. Kot Ghulam Muhammad police arrested the accused and produced him in the court.

In the light of evidence, the Mirpurkhas additional district and sessions judge convicted the accused for the murder and imprisoned him for life. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 upon him. The convict will have to serve six more months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.