QILA DIDAR SINGH-Local office-bearers and lawmakers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz greeted former premier Nawaz Sharif over the party's victory in Senate elections.

Talking to The Nation, Gujranwala District Council chairman Ch Mazhar Qayyum Nahra, MPA Ashraf Warraich, Ch Riaz Mulhi and Ch Jamshed Ahmed claimed that the PML-N would win the next general election with the same majority as it had clinched the Senate elections.

"Nawaz Sharif is ruling over the hearts of Pakistanis. He can be disqualified as prime minister or the party head but the love people have for him cannot be eliminated," they pointed out. They added that PML-N victory in the Senate elections stood testimony to the fact that people had firm confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Municipal Committee chairman Ch Gulzar Ahmed Bath and PML-N city president Iqbal Siddiq distributed sweets to the party workers in Nowshera Virkan Town Hall. "Those dreaming of PML-N's collapse have got a befitting response by the party's victory in the Senate elections," they said and added that the PML-N was united and would be under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.