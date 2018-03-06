KARACHI - Pakistan has a bright future, and the importance of Karachi city will be further increased because of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Malaysian Consul General Ismail Bin Muhammad Bakri, here on Monday.

The outgoing Malaysian envoy in the farewell meeting with Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair at the Governor House, said he will try that more Malaysian investors make investment in the metropolis, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The Consul General said Pakistan is Malaysia’s reliable friend and both brotherly countries are enjoying good relations.

Ismail Bin Muhammad Bakri said that he will not only apprise Malaysians of the real situation in Pakistan and try that more investors invest in the country, specially Karachi. Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair lauded the role of outgoing Malaysian Consul General for the promotion of bilateral relations, trade and investment.

He expressed hope that the envoy will not only apprise the Malaysians of the improved situation but also encourage them for investment in Pakistan.

Muhammad Zubair said that Karachi has become a ideal city for investment after improvement in law and order situation and end of energy shortages.

He said that the government is providing every possible assistance and security to investors.