ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi on Monday directed the authorities concerned to place the factual position relating to the net hydel profit of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa before the upcoming Council of Common Interests huddle.

The Prime Minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting on issues related to the power sector and the net hydel profits.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Leghari, Finance Adviser Miftah Ismail, Prime Minister’s Adviser Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Federal Secretaries of divisions and senior officials.

The WAPDA Chairman briefed the Prime Minister about the payment made so far to Punjab and KP against net hydel profit (NHP) claims.

It was informed that the WAPDA has met all its NHP obligations even when it had not received funds from Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G).

The Prime Minister directed that the factual position of the NHP to should be presented to the CCI in its next meeting.

The WAPDA Chairman also briefed the meeting on additional power which would be added to the national grid in the coming months from various hydel power projects including Tarbela-IV, Neelum-Jhelum and Golen Gol.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the demand and supply situation and the power generation projections from March till October 2018.

The Prime Minister directed the Power Division to brief the Federal Cabinet on the current and anticipated power situation in at the next meeting.

He also directed the Minister for Power to personally visit and take provinces on-board for taking effective measures to reduce electricity losses and improve the recovery of power dues.