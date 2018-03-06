NOORPUR THAL-The mass-contact campaign launched for the revival of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has borne fruit as the public response shows that people have not forget their representative party.

This was stated by local PPP leaders after start of membership campaign at the residence of Sardar Ghazi Amanullah Khan Baloch here the other day.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Khushab district president Malik Naeem Sadiq Awan and general secretary Mirza Niazi Baig said that the membership campaign would infuse new blood and energy into the party and give it a political lift. They said that the membership would be done across Noorpur Thal tehsil. "The campaign aims at making people belonging to all walks of life member of the PPP" they added. They said that the party's network was being strengthened in Khushab district. Local PPP leaders Sardar Ghazi Amanullah Khan Baloch and Malik Ejaz Hussain Chandram were present on the occasion.

SPORTS GALA HELD

Annul sports gala was held at Govt Degree College Noorpur Thal. Addressing the ceremony, MNA Malik Shakir said that the govt was focusing on the development of education and health in Pakistan as education and health are closely connected to sports and other physical activities. He said, "We could not make our society better without sports. A physically and mentally strong person could enjoy his worship." Addressing on the occasion, MPA Malik Waris appreciated the efforts of the participants and encouraged the students. The chief guests distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions.