LAHORE - The Punjab government on Monday notified promotion of grade 17 provincial service officers to grade 18. The provincial selection board had already recommended their promotion a couple of weeks ago.

Energy Department Section Officer (SO) Zahid Manzoor was promoted and posted as deputy secretary in the Energy Department.

Meanwhile, Khalid Masood Farooqa, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisalabad was promoted and directed to continue on his current post. Mohammad Rashid was promoted to DS in Local Government and Community Development and was asked to continue working on his current post. SO Finance Department Amanullah was promoted and posted as DS Finance. Mohammad Muzammil Bashir, Procurement Officer Punjab Disaster Management Authority, was promoted and posted as Deputy Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab. Abdul Razzaq was promoted to Deputy Secretary Specialized Healthcare; General Manager Communications Punjab Social Protection Authority Mohammad Zubair was promoted and posted as Deputy Secretary Regulation, S&GAD. Ghulam Yasin, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dera Ghazi Khan, was also promoted and was directed to continue working on his current posting; Mohammad Saleem Khalid, Registrar Board of Revenue, was promoted and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Gujrat.