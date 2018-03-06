Sharjah - Luke Ronchi swashbuckling knock of 71 runs helped Islamabad United thump Karachi Kings by eight wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 15th match to halt their winning streak here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Opener Luke Ronchi's blitzkrieg put them on the road and his opening partner JP Duminy and Asif Ali wrapped the things up with an eight-wicket win, with 16 deliveries to spare. Chasing the target of 154 runs, Ronchi hammered quick-fire 71 runs, which are the joint highest score of the third edition of the PSL, but he had consumed far fewer deliveries compared to Peshawar Zalmi's Dwayne Smith. Ronchi's knock came from just 37 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes while Smith's 71, which were also against the Karachi Kings, had come from 51 balls. Ronchi also smashed fourth fastest in this year's PSL, which he fired in just 23 balls.

Karachi Kings had won three matches out of five with one being washed-out. But despite coming up with the fourth highest total of this year's edition, they ran into a resurgent Islamabad United on the night. Kings had a brilliant start with M Rizwan coming in and giving them that much-needed impetus, lower down the order. Babar Azam and opener Khurram Manzoor had put on a century partnership for the second-wicket in almost 14 overs but were lagging behind in terms of the team's total despite the luxury of having nine wickets still in hand.

Kings had made 71 runs from their first 12 overs but after some fine little cameos from Ravi Bopara, captain Imad Wasim and Rizwan, they accelerated to 153 for six in their allotment, with 82 runs coming from the last eight overs. Rizwan's telling blow of 21 from just nine deliveries with two boundaries and a six, rocketed the Kings to that total.

Islamabad United thought they had made a good start after the battle-hardened veteran Mohammad Sami had disturbed English opener Joe Denly's furniture with a fine delivery. Denly had struck a boundary but was out for four from three balls. Denly's wicket was the only one Islamabad United were to enjoy for quite a while as Azam and Manzoor went about stitching together that mammoth stand. Azam brought up his half-century off 47 balls, with a single of Samit Patel, while Manzoor too joined him on the landmark in the same over, smacking last delivery for a boundary through extra cover.

Manzoor was to fall in the next over, gobbled up by Sahibzada Farhan off medium pacer Faheem Ashraf. Colin Ingram followed in the same over, caught by wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi for one. Azam's innings ended in the 17th over, after he was caught by Asif Ali off Hussain Talat. Bopara, Wasim and Rizwan then nudged them to a competitive total. Ashraf finished up with three for 23.

After a day's break on Monday, the PSL returns to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Peshawar Zalmi taking on the Multan Sultans at 9:00 pm on tonight (Tuesday night).

Speaking on the occasion, JP Duminy said: “It's always nice to get in early, more opportunity to score boundaries in the powerplay. The century stand with Luke Ronchi set the game up for us. There wasn't lot of turn, it skidded through. It actually played better in the second innings and that benefitted us. The manner in which we won, we will take a lot of confidence out of it.”

Scoreboard

karachi kings

Khurram Manzoor c Farhan b Faheem 51

J Denly b Sami

Babar Azam c Asif b Hussain 55

CA Ingram c†Ronchi b Faheem Ashraf 1

RS Bopara run out 8

Imad Wasim b Faheem Ashraf 10

M Rizwan not out 21

M Irfan Jr not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 1) 2

TOTAL: (6 wkts; 20 overs) 153

FOW: 1-6, 2-107, 3-110, 4-118, 5-126, 6-138

BOWLING: S Patel 4-0-32-0, M Sami 4-0-38-1, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-23-3, Shadab Khan 4-0-25-0, Hussain Talat 4-0-34-1

islamabad united

JP Duminy not out 43

L Ronchi c & b M Irfan jr 71

Hussain Talat b Amir 8

Asif Ali not out 26

EXTRAS: (lb 6, w 2) 8

TOTAL: (2 wkts; 17.2 overs) 156

FOW: 1-104, 2-117

BOWLING: Imad Wasim 3.2-0-23-0, M Amir 3-0-31-1, Usman Khan 3-0-30-0, T Mills 4-0-39-0, R Bopara 1-0-11-0, M Irfan Jr 3-0-16-1

TOSS: Islamabad United

MAN OF THE MATCH: Luke Ronchi

UMPIRES: Tim Robinson, Aleem Dar

TV UMPIRE: Ahmed Shahab

MATCH REFEREE: Roshan Mahanama