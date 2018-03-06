ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday gave one-week time to the law-enforcement agencies to submit their report on former Malir SSP Rao Anwar 's whereabouts in Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extrajudicial killing case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed hearing in the suo motu case of Naqeebullah murder.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice expressed annoyance over agencies’ negligence in presenting their reports before the court.

A representative of the Defence Ministry informed the court that agencies were collecting information from the field teams and sought one week to submit a report. The bench accepted their plea, besides directing Frontier Corps to submit his report on March 12.

Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Naqeebullah’s family, prayed to the court to order submission of CCTV video of the night of January 22 when Anwar made an attempt to leave the country from the Islamabad airport.

The chief justice directed the authorities to submit the footage and identify the persons, after which the court would summon them. The chief justice observed the court wanted to ensure Anwar’s production.

During the hearing, the Intelligence Bureau presented a report in the court. A State Bank of Pakistan official informed the court that all bank accounts of Anwar had been frozen.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.