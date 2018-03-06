ISLAMABAD:- Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani here Monday said that the Senate will elect its new Chairman and Deputy Chairman on March 12. “The present session will end on March 9 and the President will summon the next session on March 12. The newly-elected senators will elect new Chairman and Deputy Chairman at the same day” the Chairman said while informing the Senators.–APP

Rabbani also congratulated the members who had been re-elected members of the Upper House (Senate). “I congratulate the member who has been elected as member of the Senate and also appreciate services of those who are going to be retired from the Upper House,” he added. APP