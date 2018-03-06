KARACHI - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi is adamant that the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in Karachi.

Sethi said this in response to being asked repeatedly by reporters about the final being held in the city of lights. “The final will be held in Karachi and nowhere else,” Sethi said in an informal conversation with reporters as he arrived at the National Stadium.

Sethi also praised teams which were working on the renovation of the National Stadium. “Most of the work is complete. Small things which are in the testing phase are 95 per cent complete. I will return on March 15 and 100 per cent of targeted work will be complete.”

Group stage PSL matches are being played in Dubai and Sharjah and the knockout stage matches will be played in Lahore, with the final expected to take place in Karachi on March 25.

The police have issued a security notification for the final which states that all businesses and offices located on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road which are within the jurisdiction of Bahadrabad Police Station will remain closed from 6am on March 25 till 6am on March 26.

The PCB chairman also told reporters that West Indies tour to Pakistan was confirmed. He added that matches for this tour would be held in Lahore and efforts were underway to hold one match in Karachi. West Indies will play three T20I matches on March 29, 31 and April 1.

No business Sharea

Faisal, Karsaz

All commercial activities will remain suspended on two main thoroughfares leading up to the National Stadium in Karachi where the final match of Pakistan Super League’s third edition (PSL3) is scheduled on March 25.

According to a notification issued by the Bahadurabad Police Station, under the jurisdiction of Gulshan East-Division, all wedding halls, hotels and offices on Sharea Faisal and Karsaz Road will remain close for 24 hours – starting from 6am on March 25 to 6am March 26.

As the preparations for final match are in full swing and keeping in view that foreign players will be travelling to the city, security agencies have finalised a draft for their arrival and stay.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) has been directed to secure internal and external premise of the Jinnah International Airport – random searches, screening of luggage and patrolling the surrounding area are all part of the elaborate security arrangement.

Security plan for the match day has also been outlined with heavy police patrolling at all guest routes and inside the stadium. Clearance will be required for all sensitive areas while unconcerned cars will be moved from around the area. The players will be travelling in bullet-proof buses throughout while a signal-free corridor will be provided for a safe transport.

Around four areas surrounding airport, accommodation and stadium will be regulated during the PSL3 final. A security commander of SSP rank will also be supervising each area.

A communication desk has also been established at the guest room to facilitate players.

Tickets to be

available from 15

The tickets for the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 will go on sale from March 15. PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said that said that the cost of the tickets will be from between Rs. 1000 to Rs. 12000.

He said that the foreign players playing the league are satisfied with the arrangements being made for the final.