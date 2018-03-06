Rawalpindi - At least 7 passengers were killed and 29 others sustained injuries when a speeding passenger coaster turned turtle on GT Road near Gujar Khan after hitting a truck, police and Rescue 1122 sources said on Monday.

The passengers were returning from Bari Imam Shrine in Islamabad. The injured and the bodies were moved to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for treatment and autopsy, the sources said.

The coaster carrying more than 36 passengers was going to Narowal from Islamabad when the driver tried to overtake a truck on Bhai Khan Bridge on GT Road.

They said that the coaster overturned after hitting the truck. As a result, 7 passengers were killed on the spot whereas 29 others sustained critical injuries and were shifted to THQ Hospital by Rescue 1122 personnel for treatment and post-mortem.

The tragic accident triggered massive traffic jam on GT Road. Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal and City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi also rushed to the place and reviewed the rescue operation.

MS THQ Hospital Gujar Khan, while talking to media men, said that 20 injured persons were shifted to Allied hospitals in Rawalpindi due to their critical conditions. He said that the victims belonged to four families of different villages of Narowal. The bodies were shifted to native towns for burial.

Meanwhile, three more passengers got injured when a carry van rolled down near Banth Mor on GT Road. Police said that the accident took place as the driver snoozed while driving. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment where they were identified as Ramzan, Asad Ali and Ahmed Ali.