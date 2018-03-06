KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly Monday once again took up the issue of water shortage in the province when Pakistan Muslim League-Functional lawmaker Saeed Khan Nizamani raised the issue on point of order in the house.

The assembly session began an hour late from the scheduled timing. The house prayed for the deceased son of MPA Rubina Qaimkhani who died in a road accident while prayers were also offered for comrade Jam Saqi, police constable killed in Quetta firing, four children killed after vaccinated with expired vaccines in Jamshoro and others.

The PML-F lawmaker raised the issue of water scarcity in the province over point of order and expressed his concern over extreme shortage of water and a drought like situation in the province. He said that the situation in and around old Jamrao canal was concerning. The people living there and the livestock have no water for drinking purpose while the situation is even worse for the agriculture purpose.

Responding to the issue, the Sindh Minister for Health Sikander Mandhro said that the situation was really concerning and the water reservoirs which supplies water to the province are empty. He said that the province is currently witnessing 60 to 70 percent water shortage.

Moreover, the Minister for Local Bodies Jam Khan Shoro while responding to queries during question and answer session said that the K-IV project which is aimed at providing water resources to the Karachi could be delayed till 2019 due to different reasons.

He said that the project was to be completed by June 2018 but was delayed and will now be completed in the mid of the 2019. He said that it was not an easy task to bring water from 120km but the chief minister Sindh is working day and night to complete these projects and others.

“Under this project the water coming to the city would be filtered through three filter plants and will then be supplied to the metropolis,” he said.

Speaking on a call attention notice, the PML-N lawmaker Syed Ameer Haider Shah Sherazi diverted the attention towards drought like situation in mountainous region of Thatta to Jamshoro and said that people living there even do not have proper drinking facility.

“The land is getting barren and the government should declare the area as drought-hit and announce a special package for the people of the area,” he said.

The Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Mumtaz Jakhrani said that the concerned deputy commissioners are responsible for declaring the area as drought hit after reviewing the situation. He further assured that the provincial government will not left people of the area and would take every step for their assistance.

Meanwhile the house also witnessed a heated argument when MQM-P lawmaker Mehfooz Yar Khan tried to speak when the Speaker Sindh Assembly was congratulating the newly elected Senator and the MPA Sindh Assembly Sikander Mandhro.

The MQM-P MPA was trying to speak over the alleged rigging in the Senate elections from PPP but the speaker did not allow him which forced him to stage a walkout from the house.

Meanwhile, the house also passed a resolution expressing grief over the demise of comrade Jam Saqi and offered condolences to the bereaved family. The resolution was tabled by PPP MPA Dr Abdul Sattar Rajpar.

He also tabled another resolution which was adopted from the house stating that the house commemorates 04 March as the day of student movement. On this date in 1969, police used lathi charge, fired bullets and shelling of tear gas to disperse the peaceful protest of students on Jamshoro bridge. Police arrested the students and kept them in a prison in Punjab.

The house was later adjourned for Tuesday.